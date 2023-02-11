President Draupadi Murmu to visit Lingaraj Temple today

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, is scheduled to visit Lingaraj Temple today. She will arrive at Lingaraj temple at 9:15 am and will worship Lord Lingaraj. The temple will be remain closed for public darshan during this time.

The security arrangement has been tightened around Lingaraj temple. As many as 40 platoon forces and 2000 more than police officers have been deployed for the security of the President. Besides, as many as 14 DCP rank officers, 47 inspector rank officers and other police officials have been engaged to monitor and oversee the security arrangements.

President Murmu is scheduled to go to Cuttack after the darshan of Lord Lingaraj. She will inaugurate the second India Rice Congress at the National Rice Research Center Institute in Bidyadharpur. Then she will return to Bhubaneswar and embark on her journey to Delhi at 12:45 pm.

President Draupadi Murmu reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday. She was welcomed by Odisha Governor Pro. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries at the airport.

Yesterday, she attended the foundation day of Gyanaprabha Mission at the Utkal Mandap. Later, President Murmu attended the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, which is her alma mater. She completed her intermediate and Bachelor of Arts (BA) at the University (erstwhile Rama Devi Women’s College) between 1975 and 1979. As many as 16 classmates of the President will meet her at the convocation ceremony.

This will be the second visit of President to Odisha.