President Draupadi Murmu completes one year of her tenure

Bhubaneswar: Her Excellency, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, completes one year in office as the President of India, today. President Murmu has created history by becoming the first tribal and the second woman to hold the highest position of the country.

Born in Rairangpur village of Mayurbhanj district, Draupadi Murmu’s journey to the highest office as President was marked by sheer determination, self-motivation, and hard work. Her journey and success brings immense pride to the people of Odisha.

Known for her simplicity, President Murmu continues to reside in the Rashtrapati Bhawan with her sister-in-law and her daughter. She adorns herself with traditional Sambalpuri saree, sticking to her roots. Even while honouring foreign dignitaries, she ensures that only pure vegetarian means are prepared and served.

Her compassionate nature reflects her commitment to helping others. It was the urge to work for the welfare of the people which led her to venture into politics. She has served as a councillor, MLA, and Minister before being sworn in as the President of the country on July 25, 2022.

President Draupadi Murmu is currently on a three-day visit to Odisha. During her visit she is to attend several events in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Bhadrak. She is all set to lay the foundation stone of a new building inside the premises of Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Her visit to her home state is being closely monitored. Security arrangements have been implemented to ensure her safety throughout the trip.