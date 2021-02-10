Prepare District-Specific Projects: Odisha Govt Asks Collectors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday directed District Collectors to prepare district-specific projects for infrastructure development and improvement in the livelihood of people.

“Prepare innovative projects based on the potential of your districts for elevating people to surplus level of living,” Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said.

His directions came during a review of present development and future prospects of growth in each district through videoconference.

“Now that the coverage of the schemes focused on basic necessities like food, water, housing, road and electricity have expanded considerably towards saturation, the districts should plan for achieving the next higher stage of development,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said: “This will be possible with the identification of district- wise potential in terms of agro-climatic zone, natural and human resources, and moulding those to definite projects for harnessing the opportunities.”

Mahapatra also directed the Collectors to identify “missing links in matters like all-weather connectivity to all villages, irrigation for more than one crop, livelihood enhancement, crop diversification, agricultural marketing, escalation of income generation, piped water supply, extension of health services, and intensification of economic activities”.

They were also directed to expedite implementation of infrastructural projects through proactive action for forest clearance, tree-felling permission, issuance of no- objection certificates, and land acquisition etc.

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena said: “While expediting the infrastructural projects, the Collectors should look at both the government projects and the projects being promoted by private sector investors. Assess your present state of development and define the targets you fix for your districts in terms of short-, medium- and long-term objectives.”

