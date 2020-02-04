Preparatory meet for Puri Heritage Corridor

Preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor held in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor was held Tuesday here in Odisha to discuss the traditions and communications of the people living in the sahis of Puri.

Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Chief administrator of Srimandira, members of the temple managing committee along with top officials of the Public Works Department were present in the meeting.

Related News

Odisha’s Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant…

The Sample Of Student From Phulbani Tests Negative For…

Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Products held in Odisha

Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Das Announces New Rules

In the meeting discussions were also held about the famous Rath Yatra of Puri as well as the Rath Khala. The members suggested points to regain past glory of these important happenings.

After taking suggestions from general public and devotees this was the first meeting of the committee. The heritage corridor plan will be finalised towards February end.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam

State

The Sample Of Student From Phulbani Tests Negative For Coronavirus

State

Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Products held in Odisha

State

Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Das Announces New Rules

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.