Preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor was held Tuesday here in Odisha to discuss the traditions and communications of the people living in the sahis of Puri.

Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Chief administrator of Srimandira, members of the temple managing committee along with top officials of the Public Works Department were present in the meeting.

In the meeting discussions were also held about the famous Rath Yatra of Puri as well as the Rath Khala. The members suggested points to regain past glory of these important happenings.

After taking suggestions from general public and devotees this was the first meeting of the committee. The heritage corridor plan will be finalised towards February end.