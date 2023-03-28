Preparations for Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar underway

Bhubaneswar: The Rukuna rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj is all set to start in Bhubaneswar on 29 March 2023 that is Wednesday, said reliable reports.

As many as 12 Platoons of police force will be deployed for the drawing of the Rukuna rath, said reports on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that, all the preparations have been done for the smooth completion of the rath yatra.

A meeting was also held with all the authorities and the administration of the temple. It is worth mentioning that, the rath will start rolling at 3:30pm on Wednesday.

Reports say that, other related arrangements have also been made by the police which include distributing water, providing fans to the devotees, etc.

It has also been requested to ban the playing of obscene songs atop the rath. The traffic arrangements shall also be notified shortly. The vehicles will be diverted on certain routes to avoid over-crowding and congestion of roads.

Furthermore, two additional DCPs, six ACPs, 12 inspectors, 50 ASIs will be deployed to mantain law and order in and around the area.

The rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj is celebrated in Odisha on the day of Ashokastami that takes place in the month of Chaitra.

This festival lasts for five-seven days. This festival is believed to be ‘Papa Binashakari Yatra’ which means festival that destroys all evil and sins.

Rukuna Rath is also called ‘Analeuta’ chariot as the chariot does not take any turn during the return journey. The direction of altars of the gods gets changed and the chariot is pulled from opposite side.