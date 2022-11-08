Preparation On Full swing, as President Draupadi Murmu to visit Puri district

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on November 10 for two days, which will be marked as her first visit to Odisha after becoming the President of India.

Accordingly the preparations are under full swing by the administration of the Puri Jagannath temple as she will be visiting Puri’s Jagannath temple during her visit.

As per sources, today, the Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (S.P.) were inspecting the route by which the president will reach the Puri Jagannath temple to perform Darshan.

Besides, the carcade rehearsal will be conducted tomorrow, accordingly as many as 24 platoon police forces have been deployed for the security of the president.

A meeting was held by the Puri police and all the arrangements have been made according to Blue book security, informed by Puri IG Narasingh Bhola.

The President is scheduled to land at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the morning. After landing she will leave for Puri.

After reaching, she will offer garlands to the statue of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Dash near Singhadwar. After offering garland, the president will head towards the Jagannath temple to perform darshan.

The Jagannath temple will be closed for the devotees for darshan on November 10 from 10:30 am for the security protocols of the president. All the respective departments will perform their duty with pepper dedication, informed by the district collector.