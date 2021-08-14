Preparation for NAC,Municipal Election begin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The preparations for Notified Area Council (NAC) and Municipal Elections has begun in Odisha.

The Mayor of Municipal Corporation and NAC Chairman will no more be indirectly elected. It will be directly elected by the voters, reports said.

Earlier in September 2017, a law was amended and it was passed in this regard in the Legislative Assembly. Nearly after three years, the Odisha government has sought the opinion of the general public by publishing a gazette notification regarding the amended law.

The citizens can submit their grievances, complaints and proposals to the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development department.

As per the new system, there will be separate ballot papers and two separate vote boxes for the post of Counselor, Corporator and Mayor during the Municipal Elections.

It is noteworthy, that earlier the counselors and corporators used to elect the Mayor among themselves.