Pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine in Bhubaneswar from July 21

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notification that expectant mothers can take Covid-19 vaccination at the centres from July 21.
The walk-in facility for pregnant women will be available from 21st July every Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 am to 1 pm and give vaccination at the Capital Hospital and all government UPHCs/UCHCs , informed BMC.
The BMC has made special arrangements for the walk-in vaccination facility for pregnant women, as per the Health Department guidelines.
They can come down to any vaccination centre near them as per the time & date mentioned in their schedule.
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 17, 2021