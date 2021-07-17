Pregnant woman beaten to death in Odisha, Husband arrested

Keonjhar: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband at Dhurudiamba village under Harichandanpur police limits of Keonjhar district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jira Munda wife of Mana Munda, a resident of the same village.

Sources say, the couple had an heated argument and in a fit of rage Mana kicked Jira and she fell unconscious. He then attacked her head with a stick, following which she died on the spot.

On being informed, Harichandanpur police reached the spot, started a probe into the matter. The police later arrested the accused husband and forwarded him to the court.

