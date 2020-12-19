Pregnant Woman Among Four Critical In Road Mishap In Odisha

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: At least four persons including a pregnant woman sustained critical injuries as the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned in Bonda Ghat of Malkangiri district.

Sources said, the pick-up van driver lost control over his vehicle and overturned leaving four persons critically injured.

The pregnant woman lost her leg in the accident and is said to be critical. She is undergoing treatment at Koraput Medical.

The injured persons have been immediately rushed to the Khairaput medical for medical treatment.

 

 

