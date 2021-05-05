Pregnant python in care of snake lovers in Khordha of Odisha

By WCE 5
python found in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A lucky python has lately received sympathy from the locals as she was found pregnant. The interesting incident took place under Chandaka Forest range in Khordha district of Odisha.

As per reports, recently few locals of Garh Nial village under Chandaka Forest range came across with a huge python. They immediately called the Ranger of Chandaka Forest Range. The Ranger reached the spot and witnessed the snake. He called for the Snake Helpline members.

The Snake Helpline members visited the spot and found that the python was pregnant. Subhendu Malik, chief of the Helpline informed that it is time for the snakes to lay eggs. Hence, now the reptile should be given security.

Accordingly, the locals have cordoned the area along with the help of the Forest Ranger so that the python can lay egg without any hassle.

Also read: Weeping Girl Fights With Mother To Give Water To Her Covid-19 Positive Father

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Reports 1074 New COVID Positive Cases today: Detail report here

State

Odisha: Woman complainant driven out of Bolgarh Police Station! Watch viral video

State

Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm With Lightning Issued For 23 Districts Of Odisha

State

Lockdown Begins In Odisha: Food Minister directs officials To Check Black Marketing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.