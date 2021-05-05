Bhubaneswar: A lucky python has lately received sympathy from the locals as she was found pregnant. The interesting incident took place under Chandaka Forest range in Khordha district of Odisha.

As per reports, recently few locals of Garh Nial village under Chandaka Forest range came across with a huge python. They immediately called the Ranger of Chandaka Forest Range. The Ranger reached the spot and witnessed the snake. He called for the Snake Helpline members.

The Snake Helpline members visited the spot and found that the python was pregnant. Subhendu Malik, chief of the Helpline informed that it is time for the snakes to lay eggs. Hence, now the reptile should be given security.

Accordingly, the locals have cordoned the area along with the help of the Forest Ranger so that the python can lay egg without any hassle.

