Pregnant Lady Narrowly Escapes As Ambulance Falls 20 Feet Below Bridge In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Soro: A pregnant woman had a narrow escape after an ambulance carrying her overturned and fell over 20 feet below a bridge on Soro-Kupari road near Kochiakoili in Balasore district today in the morning hours.

The accident took place when the driver of the Janani ambulance lost control over the wheels of the vehicle.

The woman has been identified as Sumati Nayak of Guapal village in Gadapokhari panchayat district.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued Sumati from the vehicle and admitted to Soro government hospital.

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission: These employees will get dress allowance for first time, know…

State

COVID Deaths Nears 400-Mark In Odisha

State

New 2819 Covid Positive Cases Reported In Odisha

State

Former MP Of Koraput Jayaram Pangi Tests COVID Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7