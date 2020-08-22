Pregnant Lady Narrowly Escapes As Ambulance Falls 20 Feet Below Bridge In Odisha

Soro: A pregnant woman had a narrow escape after an ambulance carrying her overturned and fell over 20 feet below a bridge on Soro-Kupari road near Kochiakoili in Balasore district today in the morning hours.

The accident took place when the driver of the Janani ambulance lost control over the wheels of the vehicle.

The woman has been identified as Sumati Nayak of Guapal village in Gadapokhari panchayat district.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued Sumati from the vehicle and admitted to Soro government hospital.