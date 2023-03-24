Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Prayers to be offered in Odisha on the first Friday of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan begun yesterday in Odisha. Today is the first day of fasting and prayer for the holy month of Ramadan. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda
ramadan in odisha
Representational Image (file photo)

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The month of Ramadan begun yesterday. Today is the first day of fasting and prayer for the holy month of Ramadan.  The people belonging to the Muslim community wait eagerly for this holy month every year.

For 30 days, all most all Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Fasting is observed by consuming Seri and food before sunrise. After sunset Iftar is observed, food is eaten and the fast is broken.

The entire 30 days of fasting is followed by special prayers. Everyone believes that this month is the month of repentance. Throughout the month, Muslim devotees consume special foods and beverages.

Special food like laccha (semolina), faluda and dry fruits are sold and are in high demand. Various gift items are also in demand as people believe in donating things during this holy month. The first fast and prayer of the month of Ramadan shall begin today as the moon was not sighted due to the rainy weather yesterday.

A meeting of the Chand Committee was held in Cuttack Diwan Bazar yesterday and it was decided to start observing the fast (roza) today.

