Pravat Ranjan Beuria takes charge as new Director of Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). He took the charge in the presence of several staff of the airport.

While speaking to the media persons after taking charge, Dr Beuria said that he would give emphasis for the developmental and modernisation works of the airport which are pending due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic and tourism sectors of the State would grow, he said while speaking about the establishment of the proposed airport in Puri district.

Beuria took charge from Varudu Venkateswara Rao, the former director of the airport.

