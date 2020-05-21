Keonjhar: A physically disabled 79-year-old man named Pratap Jena was reportedly kicked out of house by his daughter in law in Odisha.

Following the incident on Wednesday night when it was raining heavily due to cyclone Amphan, the old man walked down for about 5 km and reached Ragadi chowk under Korei Police limits in Jajpur district and spent night in front of a closed shop in the market area. Today morning he was rescued by social worker and Korei Police.

As per the report, the old man was ousted from the house by his daughter in law in Puligadia village in Keonjhar district. He was living there with his son and daughter-in-law for the last three months.

After being ousted of the house the old man found no other way and hence started walking down towards his own place at kantajhari village in Talagada panchayat under korei Police limits in Jajpur district.

It was heavily pouring on that night due to the effect of Cyclone Amphan. However, with much difficulty the physically handicapped old man could reach up to Ragadi chowk and could not move forward. Accordingly he took shelter in front of a closed shop.

In the following morning, today, a few social workers came to know about his ordeal and helped him out. They gave him food and new clothes to wear and informed the matter to Korei Police. The old man said that he was being tortured by his son and daughter in law for property.

Korei Police Station IIC Ranjit Kumar Mohanty made arrangement to leave the old man in the custody of his brothers. However, as they also denied, finally the old man had to end up in an old age home in Jajpur town.