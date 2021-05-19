Bhubaneswar: Son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Prashant Mohapatra has succumbed while undergoing treatment for Covid in Bhubaneswar.

He succumbed at 8:51 am today i.e. Wednesday.

The Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Sachidananda Mohanty informed about this unfortunate development.

He was born on Sep 1, 1973 in Bhubaneswar. Prashant Mohapatra was the former captain of the Odisha cricket team. He had played 26 matches includes 8 in Vijay merchant trophy u-15 tournament . 4 in Vijay Hazare trophy U-17 tournament, 12 in Cooch-Beehar Trophy U-19 tournament.

He did his schooling from BJEM, Post graduation in Sociology from Utkal University, and studied in Rizvi College, Mumbai.

He was working as a senior auditor in the office of the accountant general of Orissa.

His brother is also said to be critical and has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment for Covid.

It is noteworthy that his father, Rajya Sabha MP and eminent sculptor Raghunath Mahapatra died due to Covid at the age of 78 on May 9. He was 73 years old.