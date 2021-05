Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and MLA late Pradeep Maharathy’s brother Pranaya Maharathy succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Odisha capital. He was 64.

Pranaya Maharathy tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19 on May 10 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He took his last breath at 5 AM in the morning at the hospital.

Earlier, his brother Pradeep Maharathy had died on October 4 last year after he tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14.