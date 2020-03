Pranab Prakash Das Appointed As Organisational Secretary Of BJD, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ruling party of Odisha, BJD appointed Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das as its organisational secretary today.

BJD Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement.

Das will now be in charge of all organisational affairs of the ruling party.

The MLA had played a vital role in 2014 and 2019 elections for the BJD in Odisha.