Pranab Prakash Das appointed as chief advisor of Biju Sramika Samukhya

Prafulla Kumar Mallick was appointed as the State President of the Samukhya while Subash Singh was appointed as the Secretary General.

Bhubaneswar: Pranab Prakash Das was appointed as chief advisor of Biju Sramika Samukhya on Saturday. President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naveen Patnaik appointed Das to the post of the Samukhya.

Besides Das, the names of the other office bearers of the Biju Sramika Samukhya were also announced today. As per a note from BJD, Debashish Samantaray and Prabhas Kumar Singh were appointed as Advisors.

Similarly, Prafulla Kumar Mallick was appointed as the State President of the Samukhya while Subash Singh was appointed as the Secretary General.

Other than that the following BJD leaders were appointed as the Central Co-ordinators of the Samukhya: Priti Ranjan Gharai, Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, Niranjan Bishi, Bikram Kumar Panda, Jugala Kishore Nayak, Naba Kishore Mohanty, Panchanan Senapati, Baidyanath Das, Rajib Mohanty and Jagdish Biswal.

