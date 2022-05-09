Pramodini Roul acid attack case: 2 including prime accused sentenced 14 years RI

Cuttack: In a major development of the sensational Pramodini Roul acid attack case, two accused including the prime accused have been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by Jagatsinghpur Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Women’s Court on Monday.

The two accused have been identified as Santosh Bedant and Anil Dalasinghray.

Reportedly, the ASJ Women’s Court Jagatsinghpur found Santosh and Anil guilty in the case and pronounced the verdict. Adding to it, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on them.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Nov 30, 2017, had suspended two police officers in connection to the case. Patnaik put Nabarangpur SDPO RK Jena (who was the then DSP probing the Raula case) and IIC Sankarshan Dalei under suspension for closure of the case without apprehending the culprits.

Prior to that on November 26, 2017, Odisha police had arrested two persons including the prime accused from the district from different places in Jagatsinghpur in connection with the acid attack case of Pramodini Roul that took place in 2009.

A special team of Jagatsinghpur police arrested the prime accused of the crime, Santosh Bedanta, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, from Kolkata, and his aide Biswajit Dalsinghray was nabbed from Nayagarh.

Notably, Santosh threw acid on Pramodini over a one-sided love affair while she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol on April 18, 2009. Pramodini, who was only 16-year-old, underwent a series of surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but unfortunately lost her eyesight.

Later in 2021, Pramodini tied the knot with the love of her life, Saroj Kumar Sahu.