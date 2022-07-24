Prakruti Mishra is neither blackmailing me nor troubling me, clarifies Babushaan

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, popularly known as Babushaan Mohanty, released yet another video clarifying that Prakruti Mishra is neither blackmailing me nor troubling me.

“I could not come back as my producer denied me. He died because of the viral video. In the video, in which an individual (Prakruti) is seen as my good friend and neither she is blackmailing me nor she has taken money from me nor troubling me and rather she has been supporting me,” said Babushaan in the video.

Earlier yesterday, a video of Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy stopping the actor and Prakruti Mishra while they were on their way to the Bhubaneswar Airport to catch a Chennai-bound flight for their film promotion went viral on social media platforms. She was also seen manhandling both the actor and Prakruti on the street alleging them of having an affair.

Trupti also had alleged that Prakruti forced Babushaan to keep a relationship with her by blackmailing her husband.