Prakruti Mishra In District Court, Files Suit Against Babushaan, Wife

Bhubaneswar: Actor Prakruti Mishra has allegedly filed a defamation suit against Babushaan Mohanty and his wife Trupti Satpathy.

Mishra has claimed a huge amount of Rs. 5 Crore as compensation amount from the actor and his wife.

The National Award winning actor has filed a defamation suit against eight people including Babushaan, his wife Trupti, her father and other hired goons.

On Tuesday, Prakruti Mishra had moved the High Court. She had filed a petition in Orissa High Court alleging lack of action by Police on the FIR that had been lodged earlier in the July 23 incident of Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted that on July 23, Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty and his wife got into an ugly brawl on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street with co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

The video of the act went viral on almost all social media platforms.

In the video, Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.