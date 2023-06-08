Prakruti Mishra brings casting couch allegations against well-known Ollywood personality, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actress Prakruti Mishra has brought casting couch allegations against film producer Tutu Nayak.

In an exclusive interview with Kalinga TV Prakruti said that after the shooting is over in a film set at night, Nayak uses to invite actresses. If the girl denies, he throws her out of the film.

He tarnishes the image of Ollywood actresses, Prakruti also said. She also alleged that he exploits new actresses.

Prakruti asked to ban Tutu Nayak from film industry. She also spoke about her controversy regarding Babusan. She said that then Nayak had commented on her as well as on other actresses. But nobody came forward then. But she does not fear anybody.

Asked about this, in his reaction, Tutu Nayak said that people of Odisha know what he is. Hence, there is no meaning of Prakruti’s allegations. If required, he will move to the Court, he said.