Prakruti-Babusan controversy: Orissa High Court refuses to intervene

Cuttack: Orissa High Court refuses to intervene in the case filed by Prakruti Mishra against Babushaan’s wife, father-in-law on Monday, said reports.

Odia film actress Prakruti Mishra had moved Orissa High Court on August 23, 2022. She had filed a petition in Orissa High Court alleging lack of action by Police on the FIR that had been lodged earlier in the July 23 incident of Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted that Krushnapriya Mishra had lodged FIR against actor Babusan’s wife Trupti Satapathy and father in law Lalit Satpathy at Kharavel Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. She had filed this complaint seeking action for attack on Prakruti Mishra by Trupti, wife of Babusan.

The Counsel for Prakruti Mishra Byomakesh Tripathy said that, after the July 23 incident FIR had been lodged for action. Though many days have passed, Police have not done justice yet. Though there are many allegations Police have not charged all the appropriate sections, he said. Home Secretary, Police commissioner, Bhubaneswar DCP and Kharavela Nagar IIC have been made parties in the case.

It is to be noted that on July 23, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street and the video went viral. Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti’s mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station. When it comes to films, Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie “Premam”.