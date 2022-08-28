Pragyan Parimita Kar Death: Postmortem Report Published, See Here

Bhubaneswar: Hanging body of Pragyan Parimita Kar was recovered from house in Bhagabat Sandhan Canal Road under G G P Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar.

The post-mortem report of the deceased has revealed that the death happened due to asphyxiation.

The viscera report of the woman is however awaited. The report will clarify whether it was a suicide or planned murder.

The woman had allegedly gone for a feast to her neighbour’s house on Wednesday.

The Macheswar police had reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to sources, her husband had an affair hence she could not tolerate the fact and committed suicide.