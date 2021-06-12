Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who was lodged in Jharpada jail, is likely to be released today by 4 pm. He had been granted conditional bail yesterday by Orissa High Court.

As per reports Panigrahi is likely to be released from Jharpada jail today as he had been granted bail in the last case on June 10. However, the High Court has put several conditions that the accused is required to meet. Also, if he violates any of the conditions of the bail, the bail will be cancelled. Of the six cases against him, Panigrahi has obtained bail in six cases now and he is free to walk out of the Jharpada Special Jail following fulfilling of the terms and conditions required officially.

As per conditions of the bail Panigrahi can not come in contact with the prosecution witnesses or tamper with the prosecution evidence. He shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the police or the Court.

Also, as per the conditions of the bail Panigrahi shall appear before the learned Court on each date to which the case would be posted for trial and he shall not give any press interviews and shall not make any public comment in connection with this case to print and electronic media.

It is to be noted that Pradeep Panigrahi was arrested by the Crime Branch on December 3 last year for allegedly collecting money in the name of providing jobs in a private company on behalf of Akash Kumar Pathak, son of suspended Forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak.