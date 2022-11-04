Pradeep Majhi takes charge as Advisor of Special Development Council

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi today took charge as Advisor of the Special Development Council (SDC) established in nine tribal-dominated districts namely Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

Pradeep Majhi assumed the office in the presence of Minister of ST/SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department Jagannath Saraka, Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gomango, Advisor to Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Sudhir Das, Secretary of Odisha Special Union Development Sumita Das and other dignitaries.

While speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Majhi said that the Special Development Council under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would continue to give priority for the promotion and growth of the tribal community’s art, culture and livelihood in all the nine districts that come under the SDC.

Majhi also appealed to every staff of SDC to work in proper coordination for the growth of the people who come under the SDC.

It is to be noted here that the State government had on October 9 appointed the former MP as the Advisor of the Special Development Council while appointing the advisors and chairman for different corporations and boards.