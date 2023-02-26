Pradeep Jena visits Srimandir after appointed as Chief Secretary, seek blessings of Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: Newly appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, visited Puri Srimandir this evening to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Jena was welcomed by the Temple administration, members of the management committee of Srimandir on his arrival.

Jena and his wife, who had accompanied him, offered prayers to the Holy Trinity and returned to Bhubaneswar. He will assume the charges of the Chief Secretary on March 1.

Before his appointment as Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, who is a 1989 batch IAS officer, was the DC-cum- ACS and Secretary to Government, Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner, and MD,OSDMA.