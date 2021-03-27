Power tariff in Odisha to increases by 30 paise per unit from April 4

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday announced that it has passed the Annual Revenue Requirement and Tariff Orders for the Financial Year 21-22. Accordingly, the new tariff will be effective from 4th April, 21.

As per a letter issued by OERC, there is a minimal rise of 30 paise per KWH/ kVAh in energy charge for the category of consumers other than BPL, Irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to 5.60 per cent rise in overall retail supply tariff.

It has also mentioned in the said letter that a 2 per cent rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single phase general purpose category of consumers only who pay through digital means. This rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full.

An amount of 2 per cent shall be allowed to all pre-paid consumers on pre-paid amount.

The rural LT domestic consumers shall get 5 paise per unit rebate in addition to existing prompt payment rebate who draw their poser through correct meter and pay the bill in time.

There is a rise of 3 per cent per unit in transmission tariff raising it to 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.