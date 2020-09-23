Power tariff
Representational Image

Power tariff in Odisha to increase by 20 paise per unit from October 1st

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  In a major development , the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Wednesday announced that it has increased the power tariff by 20 paise per unit in the state with effective from October 1.

The regulator however said that the revised rates will not to be applicable for Kutir Jyoti consumers and BPL farmers across the state.

The key features of the BSP and RST are as follows:

1) The average rise in Retail Supply Tariff for 2020-21 is 3.90 % (annually) over 2019-20. There was no tariff rise from 2001-02 to 2009-10, 2014-15 , 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The tariff rise during 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18 were 22.20%, 19.74%, 11.84%, 2.40%, 4.64% & 1.44% respectively.

Related News

Ration Card Scam: BJP Protests For Not Following High Court…

Odisha govt effects major IPS reshuffle; Lalit Das appointed…

Heritage Signage To Bring Uniformity And Promote Tourism:…

Odisha to receive heavy rain from Sept 25, predicts Met Dept

2) There is a rise of 20 paise per unit in energy charge in case of most of the retail consumers except Kutir Jyoti (BPL consumers) &Agricultural consumer.

3) There is no change in Monthly Minimum Fixed Charge (MMFC) and Demand Charge.

4) There is no change in meter rent.

5) The transmission tariff of OPTCL for FY 2019-20 shall remain unchanged for FY 2020-21 @ 25 paise, per unit.

You might also like
State

Ration Card Scam: BJP Protests For Not Following High Court Order

State

Odisha govt effects major IPS reshuffle; Lalit Das appointed ADGP, HQs

State

Hurry up! Only one more day is there to apply for this government job; Check details

State

Heritage Signage To Bring Uniformity And Promote Tourism: BDA

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7