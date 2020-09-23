Power tariff in Odisha to increase by 20 paise per unit from October 1st

Bhubaneswar: In a major development , the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Wednesday announced that it has increased the power tariff by 20 paise per unit in the state with effective from October 1.

The regulator however said that the revised rates will not to be applicable for Kutir Jyoti consumers and BPL farmers across the state.

The key features of the BSP and RST are as follows:

1) The average rise in Retail Supply Tariff for 2020-21 is 3.90 % (annually) over 2019-20. There was no tariff rise from 2001-02 to 2009-10, 2014-15 , 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The tariff rise during 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18 were 22.20%, 19.74%, 11.84%, 2.40%, 4.64% & 1.44% respectively.

2) There is a rise of 20 paise per unit in energy charge in case of most of the retail consumers except Kutir Jyoti (BPL consumers) &Agricultural consumer.

3) There is no change in Monthly Minimum Fixed Charge (MMFC) and Demand Charge.

4) There is no change in meter rent.

5) The transmission tariff of OPTCL for FY 2019-20 shall remain unchanged for FY 2020-21 @ 25 paise, per unit.