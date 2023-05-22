Power outage during President’s address: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in Mayurbhanj today

Baripada: BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Mayurbhanj district in protest against power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Baripada.

The party members and supporters have staged a protest and blocked the NHs 18 and 49.

Due to the protest, the shops and markets are closed in various areas of the district including Baripada. The vehicular movement has also been hit due to the bandh. Party workers have been seen picketing at various places. The party workers are seen protesting in front of the District Collector’s office, court premises and various offices.