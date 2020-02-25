Poultry meat, egg declared safe for consumption in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a relief to non-veg food consumers, the Odisha Government today declared the poultry egg and meat safe for consumption in Bhubaneswar post a ‘bird flu’ scare for past few days.

“In the context of Avian Influenza outbreak in OUAT poultry farm, people in the locality are now in a state of apprehension to consume poultry meat and eggs. But this apprehension is baseless,” said a statement released by the Government.

Notably, all the poultry stocks within 1 km radius of OUAT farm have been disposed of with the help of deep burial method after culling of birds. Poultry eggs and feeds within the same limit have also been destroyed.

In addition, the poultry farm has been sanitized with the application of disinfectant after sealing and the Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Khurda on February 4 has issued a certificate of safety for the same.