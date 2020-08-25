Bhubaneswar: Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislator informed today via social media post.

Padhi tested positive for the virus during an antigen test yesterday. He has been placed under home quarantine, added Pottangi MLA.

Padhi also urged people who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Earlier, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera had tested positive for COVID-19.