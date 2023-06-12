Poster released to fight against child labour

Bhubaneswar: To observe the International Day against Child Labour, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), in collaboration with UNICEF, released two posters as part of a sensitization programme against child labour in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The posters depict contrasting images of a child as a labourer and another as a student, with a line in Odia and English to convey the message against child labour. This poster highlights the importance of keeping children in schools, ensuring a safe and secure future.

Speaking on the Occasion, Mandakinee Kar, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) says “All children have the right to a safe, labor-free childhood. It is the duty of every citizen to ensure that children stay where they belong -in the classroom not in the workplace. Therefore, we all should take a pledge to contribute at our level to end child labour.” She encouraged the students who were present there to put a placard in front of their house saying, “Ours is a child labour free house.” In this way, every child, can be a part of the awareness campaign against child labour. She added.

Sugata Roy, Officer in Charge, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Bhubaneswar said “Child labour is a worse form of violence. The children’s rights are violated if the child is not in school. Our focus should be on moving the child from occupation to education. We all should think and find a way to push for a child-labour-free society”.

Also read: Odisha CM Approves Odisha Motor Transport Drivers And Workers Welfare Scheme