Poster Of Ram Gopal Verma’s Movie ‘Thriller’ With Stars From Odisha Released Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The movie poster of Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma, with new actress from Odisha named Apsara Rani aka Anketa Maharana ‘Thriller’ has been released today.

The film also stars another Odia actor named Rock Kacchi as the male lead. The poster of the movie was shared by Ram Gopal Verma (RGV) on his official twitter handle, check it out here:

The director also shared another poster of the movie:

Meanwhile, number of Apsara’s followers in all the social media platform have been increasing every single minute following her selection by RGV. Netizens are seen welcoming the new talents by following them on social media in large numbers.

