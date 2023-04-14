Postal Assistant Engineer in Sambalpur under CBI scanner

Sambalpur: Postal Assistant Engineer in Sambalpur district of Odisha is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner.

According to available reports, the Postal Assistant Engineer identified as Subashish Pal is under the CBI net. He was allegedly arrested by the CBI while taking bribe from a developer.

The bribe had been taken through a person identified as Devendra Puhan. Devendra Puhan has also been arrested, said reports.

The CBI had conducted a raid in the the Postal Superintendent’s office and arrested two of the accused from there. Furthermore it is to be reported that, the bribe was being taken for the Executive Engineer and the Assistant Engineer himself.

The investigating officer of the case is Akshay Kumar Nanda. It is worth mentioning that the CBI had camped in Sambalpur for three days before conducting the raid.