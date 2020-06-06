Balasore: A post peon allegedly buried hundreds of AADHAR cards under Jagai post office jurisdiction, in his courtyard in Baliapala block of Balasore district in Odisha. On the other hand the post peon alleged that he has been falsely implicated.

As per reports, a post peon named Banchhanidhi Parida had buried hundreds of AADHAR cards in his courtyard. While he should distribute the cards to its authenticated recipients, he allegedly buried the very important documents of others. After few years, he sold the dumped soil of his garden to someone else.

Today when that soil was being carried, a number of AADHAR cards were found buried under the soil. Tension erupted following the incident.

Locals have demanded action against the post peon.

On the other hand the post peon alleged that he is being falsely implicated in the case.