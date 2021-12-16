Post Office Recruitment: Apply soon for job without exam, get salary up to Rs 81,100, Check eligibility and other details

The office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna has invited online applications for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The applicants should keep in mind that they should have certain educational and sporting qualifications to take part in the Post Office Recruitment 2021 Bihar.

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 details

Issuance of Post Office Recruitment 2021 Bihar notification: November 22, 2021

The last date for payment of the application fee: December 21, 2021

Last date of receipt of application: December 31, 2021

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 post-wise

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 age limits

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman: Between 18-27 years.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Between 18-25 years.

However, there will relaxation in the upper age limit up to a maximum of 5 years and as relaxed by Govt of India for different categories.

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 application fee

The candidate has to deposit Rs 100 through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices.

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 salary

Postal Assistant: Rs 25,500-81,100 (Level 4 in Pay Matrix)

Postman: Rs 21,700-69,100 (Level 3 in Pay Matrix)

MTS: Rs 18,000-56,900 ((Level 1 in Pay Matrix)

Bihar post office vacancy 2021 Selection process