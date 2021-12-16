Post Office Recruitment: Apply soon for job without exam, get salary up to Rs 81,100, Check eligibility and other details
The office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna has invited online applications for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
The applicants should keep in mind that they should have certain educational and sporting qualifications to take part in the Post Office Recruitment 2021 Bihar.
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 details
- Issuance of Post Office Recruitment 2021 Bihar notification: November 22, 2021
- The last date for payment of the application fee: December 21, 2021
- Last date of receipt of application: December 31, 2021
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 post-wise
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 age limits
- Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman: Between 18-27 years.
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Between 18-25 years.
- However, there will relaxation in the upper age limit up to a maximum of 5 years and as relaxed by Govt of India for different categories.
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 application fee
- The candidate has to deposit Rs 100 through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices.
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 salary
- Postal Assistant: Rs 25,500-81,100 (Level 4 in Pay Matrix)
- Postman: Rs 21,700-69,100 (Level 3 in Pay Matrix)
- MTS: Rs 18,000-56,900 ((Level 1 in Pay Matrix)
Bihar post office vacancy 2021 Selection process
- Selection of candidates will be made on the educational and sports qualification subject to fulfillment of other prescribed conditions and further in order of preference as mentioned in the notification (link given below)