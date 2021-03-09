Post Office Recruitment 2021: Neither Exam Nor Interview Needed, Direct Job For 10th Passed Candidates

In the Kerala Postal Circle of the Indian Postal Department, 1421 vacancies have been released for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting www.appost.in. The last date for application is April 7, 2021.

Tenth pass candidates can apply for these posts. There will be no written examination. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit. Merit will be made on the basis of marks in 10th. If a candidate has higher qualification, it will not matter. Only 10th marks will form the basis of selection. Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the post of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

Age Range: The minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. In the maximum age limit, the SC candidates will be given five years while the OBC candidates three years and the differently-abled 10 years.

Educational Qualifications: Must have passed 10th class from recognized school board of education. Must have passed Maths, vernacular, and English in 10th standard. It is also necessary to have studied the local language by the 10th. Candidates having more qualifications than mandatory educational qualification will not get any kind of preference.

Technical ability: 60 days Basic Computer Training Certificate from the recognized school education board. Candidates who have studied computer as a subject in class X or XII or higher will be exempted from the Basic Computer Information Certificate.

Pay Scale: Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 for BPM and Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for GDS / ABPM.

Selection Process: Based on the online submission applications of the candidates, the merit list will be prepared and selected. Candidates having higher educational qualifications will not get any kind of priority. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in 10th standard.

If the applicant has selected five posts as a priority and gets selected for more than one post on the basis of merit, then he/she will be selected for the same post.

Selection of location for branch post office: The candidates selected for the post of GDS BPM will have to ensure availability of space for operation of post office in the village earmarked for branch post office. This work has to be done within 30 days of selection.

