Post Office In Nayapalli Area Of Odisha’s Capital Sealed After Detection Of Covid Positives

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The post office in Nayapalli (IRC Village) area of Bhubaneswar has been sealed following detection of one Covid positive case informed the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhubaneswar Division.

The entire post office has been sealed and closed, a notice has been clearly pasted on the gate of the Post Office. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices has said that the BMC has sanitized the building.

Active contact tracing is also being done informed the officer.

There has been an alarming rise in the Covid cases in Bhubaneswar since he past few days and it has been a major cause of concern for the administration.

