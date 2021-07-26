Post-mortem report of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF out: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of the deceased Paralakhemundi ACF was out on Monday. Death is due to burn injuries sustained involving about 95 % body surface area, said the autopsy report.

After coming out of the post mortem report, the father and brother of the deceased ACF Soumyaranjan have demanded arrest of Bidyabharati, wife of Soumya. Truth can be extracted from her, they said.

We have trust on law and Police. We are praying the Chief Minister for unbiased investigation of the case. Also, the post mortem report came late, father and brother of Soumya said.

