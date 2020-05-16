Possible cyclone to make landfall on May 20!

Possible cyclone to make landfall on May 20!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Saturday informed that the possible cyclone likely to make landfall on May 20.

Jena, while addressing to the media this afternoon, said, “Low pressure has concentrated into depression and is likely to intensify into cyclone. It currently lies centred 1060 KM off south Paradip coast and moving at 20 KM per hour.

“It (possible cyclone) will recurve on May 17 evening and likely to make landfall on May 20,” he added.

The SRC further informed that a total of 12 districts have been put on alert in Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will have a meeting with the district administrations via video conferencing.

The Odisha fire services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to remain prepared to tackle any kind of emergency situation.

If required, additional forces will be deployed and people will be shifted to safer locations. Besides, both dry and cooked food will be provided to the people, the SRC added.

“The State government is well aware of the situation and is prepared to handle it.

Therefore, we request the people not to panic and purchase/buy essential things from the market,” Jena said.

State likely to witness rainfall from the evening of May 18 and the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during these period.

Meanwhile, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall on May 20 (morning) near West Bengal and North Odisha coast.

“Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts likely to witness heavy rain from May 18 accompanied by a wind speed of 75 to 85 kmph from May 19,” he added.