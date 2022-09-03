Possible cyclone in Odisha! This is what IMD says & predicts for next 5 days

Possible cyclone in Odisha! This is what IMD says & predicts for next 5 days

Odisha: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today clarified that it has not made any rumoured cyclone in Odisha.

While speaking to the media persons, the senior meteorologist of Bhubaneswar Met office, Uma Shankar Das, said that two back-to-back low-pressure areas (LOPAR) are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 8 and between September 9 and 15.

However, the weather department has not released any information regarding a possible cyclone so far. The forecast may be made only after the low-pressure areas are formed, he added.

Here is IMD’s weather forecast for Odisha for next 5 days:

Sept 4 (Till 8.30 am)

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Angul, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Angul, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

From Sept 4 (8.30 am) to Sept 5 (8.30 am):

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack and Jajpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack and Jajpur. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

From Sept 5 (8.30 am) to Sept 6 (8.30 am):

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Balasore and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Balasore and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

From Sept 6 (8.30 am) to Sept 7 (8.30 am):

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

From Sept 7 (8.30 am) to Sept 8 (8.30 am):