Possibility of a wet Diwali, cyclone likely in the state

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation active in the Southern Bay of Bengal might turn into a low pressure. The low pressure might be created in South Eastern and East Central Bay of Bengal on 20th October. This low pressure will then turn towards West Central and North Western Bay of Bengal. It may intensify even further in the next 48 hours. The information regarding this has been provided by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Since the cyclonic circulation is far from Odisha, the state won’t be affected as much. The meteorological department has not yet predicted whether the circulation might intensify and turn into a full fledged cyclone. However, most of the foreign models and weather experts are predicting that there might be a cyclone.

There is a possibility of the cyclone making landfall anywhere between Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Sunderban in West Bengal. According to the GFS model, the landfall will happen at Vishakhapatnam. According to the ECMWF model, the cyclone will reach Northern coastal Odisha on 25th October.

The amount of rainfall might increase on 23rd October. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall on 24th to 26th October.