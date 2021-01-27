Posing as beautiful girls cyber criminals dupe men of Rs 10 lakh in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Are you very active on social media? Be careful!

Cyber thugs have swindled off around Rs.10 lakh merely within 3 days after targeting men posing as beautiful models.

As per reports, cyber criminals are active on social media to dupe people. They are reportedly creating fake Facebook accounts posing as beautiful girls.

They begin chatting with random men and slowly take the discussion towards sexual chats after sharing private pictures and videos.

Later, using the private pictures, videos and messages, they blackmail and extract money from the victim.

As it takes more time to catch these cyber criminals, they escape easily without any fear of police. Cybercrime has been on the rise in Odisha.

As many as 38 cases of cyber loot were reported only on a single day on the Republic Day. Moreover, in the last three days, a total of 123 people have been swindled off Rs 10.38 lakh, cyber police report said.