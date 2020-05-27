Popular Odisha Actor Bijay Mohanty Hospitalized in Hyderabad, Condition Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Popular veteran actor of Odisha, Bijay Mohanty has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad say reliable sources.

His wife Tandara Ray has informed that, he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Hyderabad.

He had gone for a medical check-up to Hyderabad and suffered a cardiac-arrest, added his wife. his condition is said to be critical.

The actor is 70-years-old. He started his career in the Oriya film industry with the film Chilika Tire , which won the National Award.

He has acted in almost all kinds of roles ranging from hero, villain, comedian and has done justice to all of them. He has a huge fan base in Odisha.

 

