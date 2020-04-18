Bhubaneswar, April 18: Popular Odia film comedian Ravi Kumar, who is better known as Black Ravi had to visit door to door to sell vegetable during lock down.

Corona pandemic propelled lock down in Odisha has immensely affected social life of people. Ravi Kumar who has been seen in a number of hit Odia films was finally seen in the street selling vegetables in the Shamantarapur area of the capital city.

Ravi is not a handsome man, but it has nothing to do with his fan following. His comedy timing in films makes many his fans. Not only in the silver screen, in stage shows Ravi is a complete entertainer. His unique style of anchoring backed with comedy tadka and mimicry have earned him huge fans.

However, finally a day came, when he can’t shoot for films, he can’t perform on the stage to earn livelihood. And the situation pushes him to venture to the road to sell vegetables as a small trader to earn his livelihood.

When it comes to family of Ravi, two of his elder brother passed one after one in separate road accidents few years back. Ravi takes care of a big family which constitutes of four families, his, his two brothers’ and his parents. He has two daughters and a younger brother to take care besides his wife. However, aal was well for Ravi and his family, but due to lock down as he could not continue with the artistic work, he had to sell vegetable.