Popular Odia And Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra Passes Away

Nirmala Mishra

Kolkata: Popular Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra has passed away at the age of 81 died at her residence in West Bengal on Sunday.

She suffered a massive heart attack, said a senior doctor.

Nirmala Mishra sang several Bengali and Odia songs. She had been battling with age-related ailments for a long time.

She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead, the doctor told PTI.

Nirmala Mishra was born in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, she received the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

She had lent her voice for popular Odia songs such as, ‘Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha’ and ‘Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’.

