Popular iOS 16 feature causing battery drain on iPhones, Know details

Apple rolled out iOS 16 for eligible models in September. The new iOS update was first announced earlier this year at WWDC 2022.

The new iOS 16 update has brought various new features and tweaked some of the existing features to enhance the user experience. The highlight feature of iOS 16 has been the new lock screen customisation update. One of the new features in iOS 16 includes keyboard haptics.

What is Keyboard haptics?

Apple quietly introduced haptic feedback for its keyboard with the new iOS update. The keyboard haptics feature causes small vibrations instantly when you type something using the native keyboard. This feature will sound familiar to android users as it has been available on several Android smartphones for years. However, one drawback of the keyboard haptics is, it causes battery draining problem for iPhone users.

iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature is Causing Battery Drain

Apple has officially acknowledged that enabling keyboard haptics might have an effect on the battery life for iPhone users who have updated to iOS 16. The feature gives users the option to enable physical feedback in the form of vibrations along with sound. But, users can enable or disable both options for feedback in the settings.

Apple did not provide any additional information about the amount of battery life that the feature consumes in its support document. Therefore, if by enabling the keyboard haptics feature is draining the battery on your iPhone, then you should disable the feature in the Settings app.

You can easily disable it by goig to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback > Tap on the toggle to enable or disable it.

Note that the Keyboard Haptics does not get disabled automatically even when Low Power Mode is enabled. This varies from some of the battery-consuming iOS features, which get disabled or work with limited functionality once low-power mode kicks in.