Popular DJ Azex found dead at residence in Bhubaneswar, Probe on

Popular DJ Azex alias Akshay Kumar was found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.

By Sunita
Bhubaneswar: Popular DJ Azex alias Akshay Kumar was found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. He was one of the most prominent DJs in the country. Azex is said to have committed suicide at his home in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said that he committed suicide by hanging from a bedsheet in his house in Kharavel. As per family members, Azex was seen inside his room when the city witnessed a thunderstorm last evening. When he did not come for a long time, family members came to inquire about him around 10 pm, and found his door closed. When he did not answer to their calls they broke open the door and found him hanging.

The family members brought him to a private hospital immediately. But, he has declared brought dead by the attending doctor in the hospital.

Ajax has been working as a DJ for almost ten years. He has more than 90 thousand followers on Instagram. His body is kept in the Capital Hospital mortuary for autopsy. The police seized the mobile phone and are investigating the incident.

The exact reason behind his death is unclear. Kharavel Nagar police have started an investigation into the incident. 

